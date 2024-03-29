Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.50. 1,585,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.80.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

