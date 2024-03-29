Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 830 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 19,771,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,609,096. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

