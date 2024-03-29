Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DVY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.18. 534,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,642. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $123.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

