Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98,482.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,569,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 95,472,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after buying an additional 122,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,441,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after purchasing an additional 230,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 565,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 134,704 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

