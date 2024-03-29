Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Ramaco Resources Stock Performance
Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.55. 16,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.
Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.
Ramaco Resources Company Profile
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
