Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 29th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.55. 16,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,697. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.2416 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 186,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

