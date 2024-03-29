Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.79

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.67, with a volume of 73088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.95.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

