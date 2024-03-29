QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading 0.1% Higher

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.89 and last traded at $169.30. 5,323,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 8,895,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.88. The company has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

