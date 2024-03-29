Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,069,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after purchasing an additional 771,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $444.01. The company had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,533,704. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.66.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

