Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,620 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,409,578. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.52.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

