Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) Stock Price Down 17.6%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 17.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. 391,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the average session volume of 91,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Prairie Provident Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Prairie Provident Resources

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. The company explores for light and medium oil, heavy crude oil, conventional natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Glauconite, Detrital, Ellerslie, Cretaceous Mannville, and Mississippian Banff formations in southeastern Alberta; and the Evi areas targeting the Devonian Slave Point, Gilwood, and Granite Wash formations situated in the Peace River Arch area of northern Alberta.

