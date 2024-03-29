Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.87 and last traded at $45.87. Approximately 440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.21.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $21.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.72.
About Point Bridge America First ETF
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
