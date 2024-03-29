Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.31

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 7565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pivotree from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Pivotree
Pivotree Price Performance
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pivotree
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.