Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.31

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 7565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Pivotree from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pivotree

Pivotree Price Performance

About Pivotree

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of C$41.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.