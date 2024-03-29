PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $96.12. Approximately 40,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 73,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.65.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

