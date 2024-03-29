Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 5,311,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,124. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

