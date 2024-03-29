Peak Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 240,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

