Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) Shares Down 2.1%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 1,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

