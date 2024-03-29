PAID Network Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $63.54 million and $492,935.33 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,903,800 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 594,717,455.71 with 288,903,800.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.22974955 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $456,202.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

