Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 12,089 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $125.61. 6,587,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,446,397. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $89.71 and a 52-week high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.