Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,587,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,446,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $89.71 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

