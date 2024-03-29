Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 0.9%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OCDGF
Ocado Group Stock Down 1.8 %
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.