Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 0.9%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

