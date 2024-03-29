NXM Price Tops $57.03 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00007270 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00026596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00015898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014194 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,475.75 or 0.99940642 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00141403 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.