NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $903.56. 43,521,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,106,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $765.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.71. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $262.20 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,352 shares of company stock valued at $64,853,077 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.