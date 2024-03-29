Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Shares Up 1.5%

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.31. 1,479,552 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45,735% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

