NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.46% and a negative return on equity of 150.14%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 2,093,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,403. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 718,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

