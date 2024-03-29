NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.74. 554,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 950,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
NextNav Stock Down 4.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.
Insider Activity at NextNav
In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 50,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,805.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of NextNav
NextNav Company Profile
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.
Recommended Stories
