NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.74. 554,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 950,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

NextNav Stock Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.

Insider Activity at NextNav

In other NextNav news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 655,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,851.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP David L. Knutson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 655,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,851.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil S. Subin purchased 50,000 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,805.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 883,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,160 and have sold 96,002 shares worth $421,598. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

NextNav Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NextNav by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 704,945 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextNav by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NextNav by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,666,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 415,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NextNav by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextNav by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 86,057 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

