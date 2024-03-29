Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NBXG traded up 0.03 on Friday, hitting 11.75. The company had a trading volume of 288,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,015. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.93. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBXG. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 94.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after buying an additional 525,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,029,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after purchasing an additional 427,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 69.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 858,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 351,579 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000.

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

