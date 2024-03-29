Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $601.59 and last traded at $607.33. 3,708,803 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 3,000,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $613.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Get Netflix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $581.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.