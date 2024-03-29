Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,014,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $607.33. 3,708,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,718. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $581.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.