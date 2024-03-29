Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.08

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.08 and last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 3028962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,065,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,131,000 after acquiring an additional 745,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Further Reading

