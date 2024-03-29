My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $3.98 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 83.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $3.98 million and $289,473.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000583 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00012285 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

