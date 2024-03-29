MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $92.77

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.77 and last traded at $92.77, with a volume of 36703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.09.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $651.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.27% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

