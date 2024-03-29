Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 134 ($1.69). Approximately 143,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 139,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.70).

Mobius Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £154.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2,225.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 135.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 132.57.

Mobius Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Mobius Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Mobius Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,666.67%.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

