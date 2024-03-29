MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.07

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 555225 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $62,047,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after buying an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after buying an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

