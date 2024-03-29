Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 450.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $3,743,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,298,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,331.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,379. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,244.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,151.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

