Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $51.28 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $51.28 million and $1.57 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000584 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012291 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.