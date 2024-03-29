Melvin John Martin Sells 7,673 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,268.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DRI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.15. 975,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

