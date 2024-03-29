Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $654,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BKT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 150,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

