McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EVRG traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.38. 2,158,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,308. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

