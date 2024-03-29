McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after acquiring an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after acquiring an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,532,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.03. 566,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $290.98 and a 52-week high of $407.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.83. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

