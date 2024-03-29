McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,331.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,662 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.10. 3,077,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,406,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

