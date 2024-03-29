McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,074,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,567. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.