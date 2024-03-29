McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $191,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $113.89.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

