McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $114,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,469,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.40. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,879. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

