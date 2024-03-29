McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $109,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.16. The company had a trading volume of 432,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,913. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.