McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $226,000 Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGMS. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGMS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.04. 224,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,579. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.32.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

