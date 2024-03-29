McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

GIS stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,995,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,449. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

