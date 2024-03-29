McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,953 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $29,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $120.89. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.