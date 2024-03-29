McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Director Sells $539,000.00 in Stock

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.