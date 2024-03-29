MBL Wealth LLC Takes $260,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,775,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,232,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

