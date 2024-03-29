MBL Wealth LLC Invests $282,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CME Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,103 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after buying an additional 925,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,771,000 after purchasing an additional 577,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 992.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $215.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,160. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. CME Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

